Reduce Vaccine Doses Gap, Give Booster Shots to Frontline Workers: Aaditya Thackeray Urges Centre

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya listing three suggestions regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The Shiv Sena leader, in a letter, urged the Centre to allow booster shots, reduce the vaccine gap, and bring down the cut-off age for inoculations to 15 citing Omicron threat.

Thackeray asked Mandaviya to allow “all those frontline workers and healthcare workers, who have received both their doses early in the year, a third shot at their studied desire.”

“In my conversations with various doctors, it seems that it may be ok to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15.” He said this will “enable us to cover secondary schools and junior colleges with vaccine protection.”

Thackeray also recommended that the dose gap be reduced for wider coverage. “If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, just like for those applying to work or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule," he wrote.

I’ve written to Health Minister (GoI) Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors and those closely observing the covid situation closely, so that we can protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants. pic.twitter.com/XZcdXFNOYM— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 7, 2021

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10.

So far, 16 travellers - 12 males and four females - have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. Swab samples of all of them were sent for genome sequencing and one of them (37-year-old returnee from South Africa) was found infected with Omicron, the civic body said.

Earlier, seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pune district.

With these seven patients from Pune and three from the MMR, Maharashtra has now reported 10 cases of the new variant.On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron.

