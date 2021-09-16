Reduced Anxiety, Fear: How Vaccination is Helping People Heal Psychologically in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The fear this pandemic installed in humans is definitely longstanding. But as they say eventually, time heals. Looks like time is indeed healing with lots of support to extensive vaccination drive across the country.

Psychiatrists in various parts of Karnataka have observed a significant reduction in anxiety, fear, restlessness and other mental issues that flooded with the onset of the pandemic.

It is a very positive sign that we have noted, explains Dr Rajani P, deputy director, Mental Health, the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka. “Earlier, we would get panic calls from people about the covid situation, the fear that they may get the virus, the stigma that they face because of infection and also the impacts of lockdown. This situation in itself is very new to the whole world. So there was no readymade remedy as to how it needs to be tackled. Mental health professionals were overworking to help people relax and take a deep breath. We had a large group of trained professionals available on call just to pacify people with not just the virus situation but everything that came with it.”

Apart from the fear of infection, loneliness due to isolation made things worse. There were several cases where people found it very difficult to stay under the same roof with their family members. It was the mental health department that came vis-à-vis all such situations and addressed them professionally.

But vaccination has brought down the panicky mode to a very great extent. People who have got both doses of vaccine are the most relaxed ones, observes Dr Alok Kulakarni who is a senior psychiatrist at Manas Institute of Mental Health at Hubballi, Karnataka. People who have taken their first jab and waiting for their turn for the second one are eager to unload the anxiety burden, he adds.

Vaccination didn’t per se change everything instantly. It has been a gradual process. Initially, people were sceptical about taking the vaccine and were having second thoughts due to various rumours attached to it. But over a while, they realised that vaccine is better than ventilation and ICU stays. Education through various media played a very important role in this, say experts.

“Those who have completed their double shot, sort of have a mental shield around them. They feel they are safe from the virus, their chances of getting infected is low. Even if they get the virus, they won’t be heading towards ICU or death. So this sort of courage is helping people stabilise to a greater level,” says Dr Kulakarni.

“Also, lifting lockdowns and reopening schools and colleges have given people a veritable routine to follow. We are all kind of getting back to normalcy and are very happy about it,” he said.

Bhavya Jain is one such person who lives in Bengaluru for her job. “Just the thought of covid would give me panic attacks. I didn’t step out of my house for the first 7-8 months. Always rubbing sanitiser on my hands, ordering everything online, staying alone and feeling homesick. I can go on and on. But after like over a year and two jabs, I visited my family. I had to take psychiatric advice to help me cope with sleeplessness and anxiety. This kind of experience took a toll on my mental health for sure. Now, my doctor has kept me on minimal medications and I am getting back to normal and socialising. But I really don’t like to take this lightly. So, anyone not wearing a mask still gives me jitters,” she says.

The only solution to avoid the severity of covid is the vaccine for now at least. Hence it is giving people necessary relief and helping them get back to their original track, say experts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here