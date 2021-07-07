'Reduced Mortality, ICU Admission': Use of Vitamin D To Treat Covid-19 Bores Positive Results, Finds PGIMER Study

An analysis by the doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has found that the use of Vitamin D in Covid-19 significantly leads to a reduction in mortality and intensive care unit admission.

The study, ‘Vitamin D supplementation and clinical outcomes in COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis’ conducted by eminent doctors namely Dr Rimesh Pal, Dr. Mainak Banerjee, professor Sanjay K Bhadada, Dr Anirudh J Shetty of the endocrinology department of PGIMER etc was recently published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation which found that use of Vitamin D leads to improved clinical outcomes in Covid-19 treatment.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dr. Sanjay K Bhadada, head of the endocrinology department, PGIMER said that while the search for an effective therapy for Covid-19 stills remains elusive, it has been found that the use of Vitamin D which is primarily related to bone and mineral metabolism, has shown some ‘promising results’.

“Pooled data from 13 studies with 2,933 Covid-19 patients showed that Vitamin D supplemented after the diagnosis of Covid-19 leads to improved clinical outcomes in terms of reduced mortality and/or intensive care unit admission,” said Dr. Bhadada was quoted saying.

While ascertaining that Vitamin D can be used as an effective adjuvant treatment in patients hospitalized with Covid-19, Dr. Bhadada also advised people against the irrational and rampant use of Vitamin D as an overdose can prove to be fatal for the patient.

“The use of Vitamin D in high doses, especially injectable preparations, to treat Covid-19 should be strongly discouraged. Vitamin D supplemented prior to the diagnosis of Covid-19, was not found to improve clinical outcomes in our meta-analysis. And overuse can lead to Vitamin D toxicity,” explained the doctor.

India reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, quite higher than Saturday’s 34,703, and added 930 deaths. Over 4.4 lakh deaths have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began early last year.

