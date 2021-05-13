Reduced Steroid Doses, Blood Sugar Monitoring: MP Issues Guidelines for Black Fungus Cases

Day after the Madhya Pradesh government announced extensive measures to counter black fungus also know, as mucormycosis, among covid-19 patients, the Health Department issued guidelines for prevention and treatment of the fungul infection on Thursday.

State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said two units are being set up at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College in Jabalpur. These are going to be the first two units in the country with separate operation theatres to treat cases of the fungal infection, Sarang said.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra also announced that economically weaker sections will get free of cost treatment of the infection.

Meanwhile, Health commissioner and secretary Akash Tripathi issued guidelines for identification, prevention and treatment of the black fungus infection.

• Preventive measures include – regular monitoring of diabetes level among under treatment/discharged patients, eight hourly blood sugar monitoring and reduction in steroid doses, usage of inhalation steroid among low symptomatic patients, regulation of broad spectrum antibiotics, using sterile /distilled water in oxygen humidifiers and regular sanitisation of oxygen masks, cannula and disposables.

• The patients will require strict monitoring of bloody discharge from nasal /oral cavity, pain /redness in nose and eyes, continued headache, swollen eyelids, breathlessness or persistent cough and others.

• Proper and regular cleaning of mouth, eyes and nose of patients in covid-19, ICU and HDU is required.

• Patients are advised to keep practicing saline gargles and nasal saline cleaning for four to eight weeks after discharge.

• Patients are required to be alerted on suspected symptoms for early detection and treatment.

• Clinical management measures include – adequate management of diabetes, drug induced hyperglycaemia with insulin, tapering /discontinuing steroids, adequate systematic hydration and involving experts of microbiology, medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, dentistry, Neurology and maxillofacial surgeon in case of invasive mucormycosis.

Over 50 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state in the last week and several of them have died due to severe infection.

NSA Slapped Against 75 for Black-marketing Remdesivir

The state home department invoked stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly indulging in illegal sale of Remdesivir injections in different parts of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, Dr Rajesh

Rajora said. As per the procedure, we have confirmed the NSA against 37 persons for black-marketing Remdesivir. We will also confirm the proposal against 38 others under the same Act by Friday. Authorities have said action will be taken against 61 hospitals for overcharging the lifesaving medicine. The government has ordered SPs and collectors to invoke NSA on those accused of black marketing oxygen, Remdesivir vials and other vital medicines.

