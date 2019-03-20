English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Movie Awards 2019: Who'll Win?
The 2nd edition of News 18 Reel Movie Awards, which celebrates the best in low to medium budget Hindi films, will take place on March 26 in Mumbai. Films like AndhaDhun, Tumbbad and Raazi lead the nominations in various categories. Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are also nominated in different categories.
The 2nd edition of News 18 Reel Movie Awards, which celebrates the best in low to medium budget Hindi films, will take place on March 26 in Mumbai. Films like AndhaDhun, Tumbbad and Raazi lead the nominations in various categories. Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are also nominated in different categories. Log on to https://www.news18.com for live coverage.
