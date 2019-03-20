LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Reel Movie Awards 2019: Who'll Win?

The 2nd edition of News 18 Reel Movie Awards, which celebrates the best in low to medium budget Hindi films, will take place on March 26 in Mumbai. Films like AndhaDhun, Tumbbad and Raazi lead the nominations in various categories. Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are also nominated in different categories.

Sneha Mitra |

Updated:March 20, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
The 2nd edition of News 18 Reel Movie Awards, which celebrates the best in low to medium budget Hindi films, will take place on March 26 in Mumbai. Films like AndhaDhun, Tumbbad and Raazi lead the nominations in various categories. Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are also nominated in different categories. Log on to https://www.news18.com for live coverage.​
