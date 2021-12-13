Reeling under a Crushing 2nd Covid Wave, Kerala's All-cause Death Numbers Touch Record High in 2021

Kerala’s all-cause mortality numbers are likely to rise sharply as the state continues to face Covid challenges.

According to data from the state’s chief registrar, Kerala recorded higher deaths between May and June this year than in last during the same period, The Indian Express reported.

All-cause mortality, which is the death toll, including official Covid deaths, was the worst in June 2021 with the state reporting 32,501 all-cause fatalities.

In the first six months of 2021, Kerala recorded 1,55,520 all-cause deaths, a 35 percentage jump from the corresponding period in 2020 (1,15,081 deaths) and a 21 percentage jump from the toll in the first six months of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (1,28,667 deaths), the report said.

In June this year, the state recorded a 57 per cent jump in all-cause deaths. In May this year, the state recorded 28,684 deaths — a 33.4 per cent jump over May 2020 (21,488 deaths) and a 24.8 per cent jump over the 22,984 deaths recorded in May 2019, the IE reported.

Recently, after Kerala began posting backlog covid deaths, Karnataka stepped down to third place in terms of total lives lost due to covid. As Kerala recognized appeals of deceased persons’ kins, the number of Covid fatalities in the state jumped to 41600.

Before Kerala began taking into account the backlog deaths, Karnataka with 38,230 recorded deaths on Sunday had the second-highest number of Covid related deaths in the country so far, after Maharashtra. According to a Times of India report, “Unlike Kerala, Karnataka does not demarcate the number of cases added to the tally through appeals from families, although it has kick-started the reconciliation process."

Families of deceased covid patients have to prove that their relatives lost their lives to Covid to be able to claim the ex gratia of Rs 50,000 from the government and recently several cases which had not initially been categorized as Covid deaths, have indeed been proved as Covid fatalities. Therefore, the Supreme Court has instructed states to set up committees headed by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) in all districts to hear appeals of families of deceased covid victims.

