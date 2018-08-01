English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
REET 2017 Level 2 Result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now!
REET Level 2 Result 2017 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).
(Image: News18.com)
REET Level 2 Result 2017 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The REET examination was conducted in 2 levels viz Level 1 and Level 2 for candidates aspiring to be recruited as Teachers in the government schools of Rajasthan. The REET Level 2 exam was conducted in the month of February this year while the result of Level 1 was declared in the month of April 2018.
Candidates who had appeared in the REET Level 2 exam can visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to check REET Level 2 Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://7rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)’ under ‘News Update’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and date of birth
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet17result2/roll_input.html
The results are declared after the Rajasthan High Court lifted the ban on the announcement of the result. A petition alleging paper leak of the REET Level 2 Examination was filed by Kamalesh Meena due to which the High Court had stayed the declaration of the result.
