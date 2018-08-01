GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

REET 2017 Level 2 Result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now!

REET Level 2 Result 2017 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
REET 2017 Level 2 Result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
REET Level 2 Result 2017 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The REET examination was conducted in 2 levels viz Level 1 and Level 2 for candidates aspiring to be recruited as Teachers in the government schools of Rajasthan. The REET Level 2 exam was conducted in the month of February this year while the result of Level 1 was declared in the month of April 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the REET Level 2 exam can visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to check REET Level 2 Result 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://7rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)’ under ‘News Update’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and date of birth
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet17result2/roll_input.html
The results are declared after the Rajasthan High Court lifted the ban on the announcement of the result. A petition alleging paper leak of the REET Level 2 Examination was filed by Kamalesh Meena due to which the High Court had stayed the declaration of the result.


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...