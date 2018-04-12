English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REET 2018 Level 1 Results/Final Answer Keys released by Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board aims to fill 25000 vacancies for teaching posts for which it had begun the application process in November 2017, last year. BSER had organized the REET 2018 examination on 11th February 2018 across the state of Rajasthan.
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
REET 2018 Results for Level 1 of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board aims to fill 25000 vacancies for teaching posts for which it had begun the application process in November 2017, last year. BSER had organized the REET 2018 examination on 11th February 2018 across the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check REET 2018 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1) ’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet17result/roll_input.htm
Candidates need to score minimum 60% to qualify the exam; however, for Schedule Tribes (ST) candidates of Rajasthan the minimum score to qualify the exam is 36%. Rajasthan Board has also released the Final Answer Keys for REET 2017 and candidates can download the same from the url given below:
http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/REET-ST-1-KEY(FINAL).pdf
The qualified candidates will be issued a certificate which will be valid for a period of 3 years and candidates will be eligible to apply for government teaching jobs as and when they are released by the education department of the state.
Also Watch
How to check REET 2018 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1) ’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet17result/roll_input.htm
Candidates need to score minimum 60% to qualify the exam; however, for Schedule Tribes (ST) candidates of Rajasthan the minimum score to qualify the exam is 36%. Rajasthan Board has also released the Final Answer Keys for REET 2017 and candidates can download the same from the url given below:
http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/REET-ST-1-KEY(FINAL).pdf
The qualified candidates will be issued a certificate which will be valid for a period of 3 years and candidates will be eligible to apply for government teaching jobs as and when they are released by the education department of the state.
Also Watch
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|14
|6
|9
|29
|1
|Australia
|60
|43
|45
|148
|2
|England
|26
|31
|23
|80
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|8
|12
|30
|6
|Canada
|9
|24
|19
|52
|7
|Scotland
|7
|13
|15
|35
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|9
|24
|9
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Jamaica
|4
|5
|4
|13
|11
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|1
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|6
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- CSK Players Express Disappointment About Shift of Venue to Pune
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement