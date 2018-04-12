GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

REET 2018 Level 1 Results/Final Answer Keys released by Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board aims to fill 25000 vacancies for teaching posts for which it had begun the application process in November 2017, last year. BSER had organized the REET 2018 examination on 11th February 2018 across the state of Rajasthan.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 12, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
REET 2018 Level 1 Results/Final Answer Keys released by Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
REET 2018 Results for Level 1 of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board aims to fill 25000 vacancies for teaching posts for which it had begun the application process in November 2017, last year. BSER had organized the REET 2018 examination on 11th February 2018 across the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check REET 2018 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1) ’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet17result/roll_input.htm

Candidates need to score minimum 60% to qualify the exam; however, for Schedule Tribes (ST) candidates of Rajasthan the minimum score to qualify the exam is 36%. Rajasthan Board has also released the Final Answer Keys for REET 2017 and candidates can download the same from the url given below:
http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/REET-ST-1-KEY(FINAL).pdf

The qualified candidates will be issued a certificate which will be valid for a period of 3 years and candidates will be eligible to apply for government teaching jobs as and when they are released by the education department of the state.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You