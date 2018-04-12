REET 2018 Level 1 Results/Final Answer Keys released by Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2018 Results for Level 1 of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board aims to fill 25000 vacancies for teaching posts for which it had begun the application process in November 2017, last year. BSER had organized the REET 2018 examination on 11th February 2018 across the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1) ’Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates need to score minimum 60% to qualify the exam; however, for Schedule Tribes (ST) candidates of Rajasthan the minimum score to qualify the exam is 36%. Rajasthan Board has also released the Final Answer Keys for REET 2017 and candidates can download the same from the url given below:http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/REET-ST-1-KEY(FINAL).pdfThe qualified candidates will be issued a certificate which will be valid for a period of 3 years and candidates will be eligible to apply for government teaching jobs as and when they are released by the education department of the state.