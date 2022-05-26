'Reform, Perform, Transform': PM Modi's New Mantra for Governance as India Tops Digital, Covid Fronts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a new mantra for Indian governance — reform, perform, transform — as he said that “India means business”. Elaborating on India as a power, the PM added that 40% of digital transactions in the world are happening in India, the country received record FDI last year and “made its own vaccine for Covid and, in fact, exported it to over 100 nations”.

“If we compare the last eight years with the previous three decades we’ll see that reforms couldn’t take place despite their need, due to a lack of political willpower and instability. The country couldn’t take big decisions. After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower & reforms,” PM Modi further at Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad during its 20-year celebrations.

The prime minister further asked what was the reason that after 2014 India is seeing a phenomenal performance in every field of the game. “The biggest reason for this is the confidence of our athletes. Confidence comes when the right talent is discovered; when there is handholding of talent; when there is a transparent selection; a better infrastructure is available for training, for competition,” he added.

PM Modi said that the economic landscape of India is widening. “We should support small business enterprises and try to give them bigger platforms to grow. Youth support is a must in making India future-ready. And one must independently connect and link their goals to the country’s accomplishments,” the prime minister said.

“Today, India is the fastest developing economy in G-20. India is in the second position when it comes to internet users. India is in the second position in the global retail index. India has the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. There are several such achievements,” Modi said. Today the world is witnessing that India means business and this is the achievement of not only the government but also the youth and graduates from institutions like ISB, he further said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.