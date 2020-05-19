INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Reforms Needed to Bring More Efficiency in Providing Affordable Fertilisers to Farmers: Sadananda Gowda

Representative image.

Representative image.

The minister held a meeting with government officials from various states, officers from the department of fertilisers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders via videoconferencing, an official statement said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
Share this:

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said reforms are needed to bring more efficiency in making crop nutrients available to farmers at an affordable rates.

The minister held a meeting with government officials from various states, officers from the department of fertilisers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders via videoconferencing, an official statement said.

In the meeting, important feedback was given to the minister regarding reform measures that could be taken forward in the fertilisers sector.

"Gowda said reforms are continuous process and needed to bring more efficiency in delivering affordable fertiliser to farmers in the country," the statement said.

He asked participants to come up with their suggestions freely so that these could be incorporated while taking final policy decisions.

This meeting was attended by secretary fertilisers, additional secretary of fertilisers, officials of state government of Kerala and Odisha and representatives of fertiliser companies.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading