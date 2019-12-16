Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Refrain from Any Activity That Disturbs Peace & Harmony: J&K Govt Issues Advisory to Students

The government's advisory, issued by the Higher Education Department, asked students to “use social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”.

Aakash Hassan | News18.com@Aakashhassan

Updated:December 16, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Refrain from Any Activity That Disturbs Peace & Harmony: J&K Govt Issues Advisory to Students
Representative image.

Srinagar: Following the campus unrest in several parts of the country, including in the National Capital and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the government of the newly former union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an advisory to students asking them to “use social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”.

As part of the advisory issued by the Higher Education Department of the government, there was a list of names and cell phone numbers of liaison officers at six places across India, who were appointed by the previous government, and who could be contacted for help and assistance.

“The students are further requested to use the social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony,” the government said in a statement, adding, “They are further advised not to pay heed to any of the rumours and are requested to contact on following numbers for assistance.”

The step has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the J&K students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir, the government said.

Students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to contact Rimpy Ohri, Additional Secretary RC Office New Delhi (9419193343) in Bhopal and Jaipur; Veedushi Kapoor, Deputy Director Information, New Delhi (9888918303) in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun; Dr. Inderjot Singh, Manager JK House (9419019175) in Chandigarh; Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary in RC officer New Delhi (9419102045) in Aligarh and Pune; Vinay Keasar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K (9797581853) in Bengaluru; and Ashwani Kumar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K HP&M (9469238379/9149827879) in Chennai and Hyderabad to redress any grievance or to ease out their difficulty or distress.

Further, Secretary (Higher Education) Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065) and Mohammad Yaseen, Director Colleges J&K (9469077609) can also be contacted for help and assistance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram