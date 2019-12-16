Refrain from Any Activity That Disturbs Peace & Harmony: J&K Govt Issues Advisory to Students

Srinagar: Following the campus unrest in several parts of the country, including in the National Capital and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the government of the newly former union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an advisory to students asking them to “use social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”.

As part of the advisory issued by the Higher Education Department of the government, there was a list of names and cell phone numbers of liaison officers at six places across India, who were appointed by the previous government, and who could be contacted for help and assistance.

“The students are further requested to use the social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony,” the government said in a statement, adding, “They are further advised not to pay heed to any of the rumours and are requested to contact on following numbers for assistance.”

The step has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the J&K students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir, the government said.

Students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to contact Rimpy Ohri, Additional Secretary RC Office New Delhi (9419193343) in Bhopal and Jaipur; Veedushi Kapoor, Deputy Director Information, New Delhi (9888918303) in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun; Dr. Inderjot Singh, Manager JK House (9419019175) in Chandigarh; Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary in RC officer New Delhi (9419102045) in Aligarh and Pune; Vinay Keasar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K (9797581853) in Bengaluru; and Ashwani Kumar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K HP&M (9469238379/9149827879) in Chennai and Hyderabad to redress any grievance or to ease out their difficulty or distress.

Further, Secretary (Higher Education) Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065) and Mohammad Yaseen, Director Colleges J&K (9469077609) can also be contacted for help and assistance.

