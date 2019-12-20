Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Refrain from Broadcasting Content which May Instigate Violence: I&B Ministry Directive to Media

The last advisory by the I&B Ministry was issued on December 11 when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which protests had broken out in several parts of the country.

Updated:December 20, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Refrain from Broadcasting Content which May Instigate Violence: I&B Ministry Directive to Media
Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Friday issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is "likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitudes", a second such communication in less than 10 days.

The last advisory by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was issued on December 11 when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which protests had broken out in several parts of the country.

"It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirt of the Programme Codes specified therein.

"It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," the ministry said in Friday's advisory.

It also asked news channels "not to show content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social public and moral life of the country". The ministry asked for "strict compliance".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram