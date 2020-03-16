Refuelling at Sea, No Port Calls: Navy Steps up Fight against Coronavirus, Issues Guidelines for Crew

New Delhi: As the country braces for the coronavirus storm to intensify in the next 15 days, the Indian Navy is leaving nothing to chance.

All ships currently deployed in international waters for patrolling, anti-piracy or training missions have been asked to stay away from ports unless absolutely necessary. Ports in countries in the grip of the deadly virus are strict ‘no-go’ zones.

Refuelling and stocking up on rations at sea is an option that the Navy is actively working on. A source said, “It is doable idea and a necessary step to keep our sailors safe.”

Quarantine instructions have been issued for all naval ships returning from countries with community transmission of COVID-19 or carrying any suspected patient.

Advisories have also been sent to ships regarding action to be taken before overseas deployment, at foreign ports and after returning from foreign ports.

Any sailor or officer with any symptom of the coronavirus will be quarantined. All the crew members of ships that are returning home will go through medical screening.

Personnel onboard Indian ships on essential foreign missions have been equipped with essential supplies and advised to follow IPC (infection prevention and control) measures strictly.

Advisories for educating the personnel, hand hygiene and personnel protection have been also issued for all sailors on board ships operating in international waters.

The measures come after the Navy cancelled its largest-ever multilateral exercise — MILAN — amid the coronavirus outbreak. The exercise which was to commence off the coast of Vishakhapatnam on March 18 would have seen the participation of 41 countries.

As of now there, are six naval ships in the international water — all within the Indian Ocean Region.

INS Tarkash is deployed in the Gulf region as part of ‘Operation Sankalp’ to ensure the safety of its seaborne trade and Indian flag merchant vessels transiting the region. The move was initiated after tensions rose in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Solemani.

INS Shardul of the First Training Squadron docked at Madagascar on March 10 with 600 tonnes of rice that was sent as relief to the flood-hit island.

INS Sunayana is on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, while INS Tir & ICGS Sarthi are in Mauritius. INS Jamuna is deployed off the coast of Sri Lanka as part of a hydrographic mission.

Two weeks ago, the US Navy had quarantined its entire Sixth Fleet that looks at operations in Europe, Russia and most of Africa. The move was adopted after Europe emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus outside China.

