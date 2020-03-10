English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Refused Money for Holi, Man in Thane Bites off Part of His Friend's Ear; 2 Arrested for Assault
When the bus conductor friend refused money, he was assaulted and had his ear bit off.
Representative image.
Thane: Two people were arrested on Tuesday for demanding money from a bus conductor friend for Holi and then assaulting him when he refused, Thane police said. The incident happened in Gandhinagar locality, a Chitrasar police official said.
"Someshwar Paphal and Pankaj Ingle demanded money from bus conductor Arvind Giri. When he refused, Paphal bit his ear, severing a part of it, while the other assaulted him. Both were arrested," he added.
