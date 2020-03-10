Refused Money for Holi, Man in Thane Bites off Part of His Friend's Ear; 2 Arrested for Assault

Thane: Two people were arrested on Tuesday for demanding money from a bus conductor friend for Holi and then assaulting him when he refused, Thane police said. The incident happened in Gandhinagar locality, a Chitrasar police official said.

"Someshwar Paphal and Pankaj Ingle demanded money from bus conductor Arvind Giri. When he refused, Paphal bit his ear, severing a part of it, while the other assaulted him. Both were arrested," he added.

