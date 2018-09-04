English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Refused More Drinks, Inebriated Man Opens Fire in Goa Bar
According to the police, an inebriated Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva. The weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.
Image for representation.
Panaji: A person was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South Goa after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.
According to the police, an inebriated Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva.
"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk.
"The accused has been aInspector-in-chargespector in-charge of the Colva Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.
He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.
