Refused More Drinks, Inebriated Man Opens Fire in Goa Bar

According to the police, an inebriated Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva. The weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2018, 8:49 AM IST
Refused More Drinks, Inebriated Man Opens Fire in Goa Bar
Image for representation.
Panaji: A person was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South Goa after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.

According to the police, an inebriated Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva.

"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk.

"The accused has been aInspector-in-chargespector in-charge of the Colva Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.

He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
