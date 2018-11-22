English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Refused Snack on AirAsia Flight, This is What Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha Did
The incident happened on a Delhi-Ranchi flight on November 20. A tweet by a passenger about the incident was retweeted by Sinha along with a 'winking face' smiley.
File image of union minister Jayant Sinha. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had to purchase food items on board an AirAsia flight this week after the carrier did not change pre-booked South Indian meals, with the airline thanking him for his "gracious response".
An airline spokesperson said the minister did not have any issues with its services.
The airline spokesperson said that all necessary protocol for the minister was followed and that its crew was aware of his presence. Speaking to PTI over phone from Bengaluru, the spokesperson clarified that South Indian meals for the minister was pre-booked by his office and it was not changed by the airline. "The minister did not have any issue with our services. He bought a couple of items as well during the flight," she said.
Later, AirAsia India MD and CEO Sunil Bhaskaran also spoke to the minister. "@jayantsinha thank you for flying with us and your gracious response to the incident...," Bhaskaran said in a tweet.
On November 20, a user tweeted saying that AirAsia's cabin crew needs to recognise the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. "Flew Delhi-Ranchi I5-545 today, with @jayantsinha in the adjacent seat. He asked for a specific food item but was told "you have booked a South Indian meal, which can't be changed now". So he paid for his snacks!," said the tweet.
