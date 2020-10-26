Regional Security, Defence Trade on Agenda as Pompeo Arrives in 'Leading Power' India Today for 2+2 Talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper have left for India for the two-plus-two dialogue between the two countries which will be held on October 27. The dialogue will entail a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues as well as deliberations on regional and global developments, especially China's growing influence.

“Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open #IndoPacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

Pompeo and Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27 for the high-level dialogue aimed at further boosting defence, security and global strategic ties between the two countries. The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The third ministerial dialogue will entail a comprehensive cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interests. In addition, both sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing last week.