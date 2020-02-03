Register Online for ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme 2020 at yuvika.isro.gov.in

Providing a unique opportunity to school students across the country, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited application for Young Scientist Programme 2020. The programme was launched in 2019.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting official website of the ISRO using this direct link. The last date of registration for Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) or the Young Scientist Programme is February 24.

Students belonging to CBSE, ICSE and state boards are eligible for the Young Scientist Programme 2020. Those willing to participate should have passed 8th standard and are currently studying in 9th standard.

ISRO will shortlist three students each from each state or Union Territory. Besides, five seats are reserved for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates. Candidates will be selected on the basis of academic performance and extracurricular activities in the 8th standard.

The space agency will release the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates from each state on March 2. Those provisionally selected will be required to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23.

Young Scientist Programme 2020 is aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to school students.

Yuva Vigyani Karyakram will be conducted for two weeks during summer holidays (May 11-22). During the programme, eminent scientists will share their experience. One will also get to visit facilities and labs.

How to Apply

Step 1: Students, first, have to register for Young Scientist Programme 2020 on the ISRO’s official website. You can also register using the link - https://yuvika.isro.gov.in/yuvika/register.jsp

Step 2: You will be required to enter your name and email id. Besides, one will have to type the captcha.

Step 3: Then click on the generate OTP. You will get an OTP on your mail id

Step 4: After entering the OTP, a password will be generated for login.

Step 5: You will now have to fill the required details.

