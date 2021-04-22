Registration of All Adults for Covid-19 Vaccination Begins on April 28, Clarifies Govt

Registration of all adults for the COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin on the government’s CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28, the government clarified on Thursday afternoon. The Centre’s clarification comes after RS Sharma, the chairperson of an empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination, told News18 that all the adults can enroll themselves for inoculation from April 24.

“Don’t get misguided by rumours/news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens to start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona," MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the government of India, tweeted.

Don’t get misguided by rumours/news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens to start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/i2SwCyRgFY— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 22, 2021

Earlier today, speaking to News18, Sharma, also the CoWin chief, appealed to beneficiaries to register and book an appointment before turning up to get the jab. The drive, which began on January 16, allows on-site registrations, apart from those done through CoWin.

The rush at vaccination centres is expected to increase sharply in view of India’s ambitious move to expand the vaccination programme at a time when the country is reeling from a brutal second wave of infections that is setting grim records every passing day.

The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours pushing India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

Cumulatively, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions,according to the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said. These include 92,19,544 healthcare workers (HCWs who have taken the first dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,16,32,050 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 59,36,530 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here