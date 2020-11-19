Registration of Construction Workers in Delhi Begins Today, Doorstep Delivery of Certificate Available

Construction labourers in Delhi, most of them migrants, are estimated to be approximately 10 lakh in number. However, just one lakh and eleven thousand of them are actually registered, which implies that the majority of them are deprived of the various welfare schemes of the government. Giving out this grim picture, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in charge of the labour ministry, previously held by Gopal Rai held, said that any construction labourer can register themselves with the government by dialing 1076 and get the certificate delivered at the doorstep.

"From today we will start the service on 1076. Now, people don't need to physically visit the office and can call the number and get themselves registered under the government scheme. An executive from the government will visit the house of the labourer according to the time given by the latter and upload all required documents on the website, where the district office can access and approve them online. After that, the labourer will receive an SMS, saying that registration is concrete, and the registration number will also be given. People can visit the labour department and take a printout of the certificate or download the certificate themselves. The certificate can also be home delivered in 4 to 5 days of request," the deputy chief minister explained in detail.

The move came after Sisodia's visit to various district offices and feedback from the ground. Admitting that there were weaknesses in the process of registration of which touts take advantage, Sisodia said, "There were many weaknesses in the registration process. I went to various departments and took feedback from many places. The registration process is complicated and touts take advantage which is why there is a delay and people have to wait in queues for long."

The deputy chief minister also listed the various kinds of workers that qualify as construction labourers, including beldars, those who transport goods, raj mistri, painter, concrete mixer, those who fix tiles and stones, those who white washe and perform POP, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, fitters, welders, shuttering, pump operator, bar winder, crane operator. "The chowder working on construction site is also construction labour," Sisodia clarified.

Further spelling out the various benefits under the scheme, Sisodia said that for one's own marriage or the marriage of one's child, there is a provision for a sum of Rs 35,000 to Rs 51,000 to be immediately provided, old age pension of Rs 3,000 for those above 60 years, health and maternity benefits of Rs 2,30,000, scholarships from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per month for child's education, Rs 2,00,000 in case of accidental death, Rs 21,00,000 lakh in case of natural deaths, Rs 10,000 for funerals, disability cover of upto one lakh.

"The government is keen that all these people are registered and get the benefits of the welfare schemes," Sisodia said, adding self-certification would suffice .

During the COVID-induced lockdown in Delhi, migrant labourers were the worst affected and streamed out of the capital in a massive exodus.