Registration Opens For UGC NET 2019, Check Details @nta.ac.in

Registration for the UGC Net is slated to begin from March 1 and will be open till March 30. Candidates can access their admit cards from May 15 onwards.The UGC NET exam, which consists of two papers, will take place on several dates starting from June 20 till June 28, 2019. Tests for the 84 subjects will be conducted throughout 91 cities. Prospective applicants can register on the official website The UGC NET is the eligibility test for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both.The sylabi for the exam can be found on the official website of the National Testing Agency.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.