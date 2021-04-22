Registration to Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Covid-19 Spike

In the wake of the huge increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases across the country, the Shri Amaranthji Yatra Shrine Board has temporarily suspended the registration for the Yatra.

“In view of evolving COVID situation in the country & the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended," the Sri Amaranth ji Yatra Shrine Board tweeted. It further said the situation was being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Shrine board this year had expected a footfall of over six lakh pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine situated in south Kashmir.

In 2019, the Yatra had to be curtailed following the threat of Pakistani terrorists after security forces busted the design of terrorists by recovering IEDs and Sniper guns, in 2020 the Yatra had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, an official of the SASB said.

The registration for the Yatra which had started from April 1, has been put on hold for now given the crisis the country is facing due to the increase in the Covid 19 cases, the official said.

The Shrine Board had designated 446 bank branches across the country to facilitate the smooth registration for the Yatra.

This year the 56 days long Yatra is scheduled to start from June 28 and will end on August 28, the day when the Holy mace, popularly known as “Chadi Mubarakh” would reach the cave shrine.

The authorities now say that they are keenly following the situation arising the sudden increase in the covid positive cases across the country and would take further decision after reviewing the situation.

The authorities had earlier said that a covid negative report was made mandatory for the people planning to undertake the Yatra.

“It was decided that whosever plans to undertake the Yatra must produce a covid negative certificate before undertaking the Yatra. We have put in several SOPs in place, modifications to these SOPs will be done when next decisions are taken," he said.

The Shrine Board officials will have a review meeting in next few days to decide the future course of action, the official said.

