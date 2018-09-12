English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Regret Calling Nun a Prostitute, But Stand by Other Statement', Says Controversial Kerala MLA
In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.
Poonjar MLA PC George at a media gathering. (TV grab)
Loading...
Kochi: Facing flak over using abusive language against a nun who was allegedly raped by a Roman Catholic church bishop, Kerala MLA P C George on Wednesday expressed regret over his choice of words.
Speaking to News18 Keralam, PC George said, “When I spoke about that woman who calls herself a nun in Kottayam Press Club during a press conference, I used a word. Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion. I am not saying this under any pressure. Although, I stand by a 100% on everything else I have said on the topic."
He also said the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.
In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.
He was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.
The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.
Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had alleged that the nun was facing discrimination after levelling the charges and was not getting support from the Church.
Earlier, a group of five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, had said they would initiate legal action against George.
Speaking to News18 Keralam, PC George said, “When I spoke about that woman who calls herself a nun in Kottayam Press Club during a press conference, I used a word. Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion. I am not saying this under any pressure. Although, I stand by a 100% on everything else I have said on the topic."
He also said the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.
In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.
He was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.
The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.
Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had alleged that the nun was facing discrimination after levelling the charges and was not getting support from the Church.
Earlier, a group of five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, had said they would initiate legal action against George.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- How Do Astronauts Survive in Extreme Temperatures in Space? We Have The Answer
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- A La Carte Arbitration Does not Exist, Says Carlos Ramos, Umpire Who Pulled Up Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...