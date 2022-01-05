'Regret That PM Had to Go Back, We Are Ready for Inquiry': Punjab CM on Security Breach in Modi's Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab and said that he has full respect for the PM. CM Channi said that the state government is ready for enquiry if there was any lapse in the security.

“If there were any security lapses during PM Modi’s visit today, then we will conduct an inquiry. There was no danger to the prime minister,” the Chief Minister said. The Punjab CM, however, added that there was no lapse or threat to Prime Minister’s security.

He further said that the protesting farmers were not terrorists and it is wrong to link it with PM’S security. He said that the PM Modi is welcome in Punjab and there will be better arrangements from next time.

“The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I’m not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur district,” Channi said.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged the ruling party in Punjab ‘tried to physically harm PM Modi’.

Union Minister Smriti Irani blistered the Congress saying, “Planted political instruments were given political patronage by the Congress government in Punjab to breach the security of the Prime Minister of India." “Never before in the history of our country has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the prime minister of the country will be brought to harm." Hitting out at the Punjab government, she alleged police functionaries in a state were “directed to breach the security of the Prime Minister of India and bring him physical harm".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the opposition Congress over the “security lapse" and said the topmost echelons of the party owe an apology to the people of India for “what they have done".

