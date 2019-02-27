English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Regrettable PM Did Not Call All-Party Meeting: 21 Oppn Parties Express Concern Over India-Pak Situation
The ministry of external affairs has confirmed that an Indian pilot is missing in action after a Mig-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi addressing the press on Feb 27, 2019.
New Delhi: Accusing the BJP government of "blatant politicisation of the sacrifice" of the Armed forces, a statement by 21 opposition parties on Wednesday regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy".
