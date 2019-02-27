Regrettable PM Did Not Call All-Party Meeting: 21 Oppn Parties Express Concern Over India-Pak Situation

Accusing the BJP government of "blatant politicisation of the sacrifice" of the Armed forces, a statement by 21 opposition parties on Wednesday regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy".The ministry of external affairs has confirmed that an Indian pilot is missing in action after a Mig-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace on Wednesday.India had earlier today shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. Pakistan had claimed to have entered the Indian airspace and dropped bombs. Senior government officials said there were no reports of any casualty.Reading out the statement after the meeting of the parties, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the "Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammad" and "lauded the action taken by the Indian Air Force against the terrorist camp on February 26". He added, "The meeting of the 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifices made by our armed forces by leaders of the ruling party."The statement added, "National security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leader observed that the Prime Minister has regrettably not convened an-all party meeting as the established practice in our democracy."While expressing "concern on the emerging security situation", the statement noted that the MEA had confirmed the "targeting" of Indian millitary installations and the "loss of one fighter aircraft" and "condemned the Pakistani misadventure and expressed their deep concern for the safety of pilot"."Leaders urged the Government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity," added Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) leader.