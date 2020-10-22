Regular Appointments Of Trained Apprentices Without Open Competition Is Against Govt Rules: Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are demanding regular appointments by asking for restoration of the earlier powers given to general managers that were discontinued in March 2017, a statement by the railways said.

Before March 2017, a general manager could make a regular appointment of a trained apprentice without an open competition. As per Apprentice Act in 2016, the railways has reserved 20 per cent vacancies (i.e. 20,734 vacancies) for apprentices in 1.03 lakh notified vacancies for level-1 recruitment. This recruitment process is currently ongoing. “It may be noted that regular appointments without any open competition as demanded by some will be against the constitutional provisions and GOI (government of India) rules about regular recruitment,” the IR said.

“All eligible citizens of the country are entitled to compete and apply for the regular jobs. Direct recruitment without any open competition is against the rules,” it added. Further, as per the amendment made in Apprentice Act in 2016, every employer has to make a policy of appointing apprentices trained in their establishment, the railways said. “Keeping this in view,the railways has kept 20 per cent vacancies in Level 1 recruitment for such apprentices and give fair opportunity to all,” it stated.

