Regular Invites for G7 Summits Under PM Modi Show India's New Position in World Order: Govt Officials

India has become a regular invitee at the G-7 Summits as the West is no longer in any doubt that India, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, needs to be a part of any sustained effort to solve the challenges being faced by the world, senior government officials told News18.

PM Modi departs on Saturday for the G-7 Summit in Germany. India has participated in both the Biarritz Summit in 2019, which was in-person participation, and the Cornwall Summit in 2021, where India’s participation was in a virtual format.

“As an active participant in many other divergent, plurilateral groupings like the Quad, I2U2, and BRICS, the Summit will further establish the indispensability of India in any noticeable North, South, or North-South platforms when it comes to searching for solutions and their implementation,” a senior government official told News18.

The G7 are expected to discuss concrete initiatives and partnerships dedicated to climate, sustainable investment, global food security, global health and resilient democracies during the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau. “India is a vibrant democracy and has taken leadership roles in these areas, making it an ideal partner for the G7 countries,” the official added.

India is taking over the Presidency of G20 at the end of the year from Indonesia and the G20’s ranks include all members of the G7. “Their support will be vital for the success for India’s upcoming G20 Presidency. Indonesia is also one of the partner countries that has been invited to the G7 Summit,” the senior official pointed out.

Officials also said that India leads from the front on global issues like energy security and energy transition that will feature at G7. “The G7 Summit provides opportunities for forging closer partnerships to gain investment, technologies and new and additional climate financing under the current German G7 Presidency including for a just energy transition that ensures just energy security. India leads from the front on these global issues and will bring a fresh perspective on climate change, carbon pricing, pandemic prevention, issues related to Intellectual Property, global food security and public stock holdings,” an official said.

PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany, at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27, 2022. During the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy. The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

