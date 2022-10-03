'Rehomed Cheetahs from Nigeria A Cause of Lumpy Virus': 'Hilarious' Claim-cum-Gaffe by Maha Congress Leader

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday caused a laugh riot among people when it targeted the BJP for deliberately bringing cheetahs from Nigeria to spread Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Patole is heard explaining that the lumpy skin disease virus existed in Nigeria for a long time and cheetahs also came to India from there.

“This lumpy virus has been prevailing in Nigeria for a long time and the Cheetahs have also been brought from there. The central government has deliberately done this for the losses of farmers,” the Maharashtra Congress chief was quoted telling ANI.

#WATCH | “This lumpy virus has been prevailing in Nigeria for a long time and the Cheetahs have also been brought from there. Central government has deliberately done this for the losses of farmers,” says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pic.twitter.com/X3DrkFyMPw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022



He also went on to take potshots at Prime Minister Modi by saying that the lumpy virus came to India after cheetahs were brought from Namibia on PM Modi’s birthday.

“I have not seen such disease in my 55 years and not my ancestors, it is purposely brought so that these farmers will face losses, one can make out the spot on cheetahs brought in India and the spot of lumpy on the cows are same, this disease already existed in Namibia and now it’s spreading in India,” he added.

The bizarre claim of the Congress leader set social media abuzz with many BJP leaders saying that ‘Doctor Patole’ has made the disease, a non-serious issue by his laughable statements.

Everyone in the country is laughing at the remarks of Congress chief Nana Patole & Congress’s condition in the country. Cheetahs were brought from Namibia and not from Nigeria. Such an observation is hilarious: Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha https://t.co/UWmvzTAIDn pic.twitter.com/m5F67YZwZ3 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The statement comes after cheetahs were flown all the way from another African nation, Namibia, to be rehomed in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh a few days back.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease. In it, eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Namibia under ‘Project Cheetah’ as part of the government’s efforts to revitalize and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs in the national park last month in a much-publicized event on a day that also marked his 72nd birthday.

Meanwhile, the lumpy virus has affected lakhs of bovine animals across the country with Rajasthan being the worst hit. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle. As per reports, the disease has spread in cattle in as many as 15 states. The government has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail the virus’ spread.

