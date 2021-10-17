Reject ‘KCR Family Rule’ in Huzurabad Polls, TRS Failed to Fulfill People's Aspirations: BJP

As the by-elections for the Huzurabad segment inch nearer, the TRS, BJP and Congress are going full throttle in their political campaign for the seats.

Even though 30 candidates are in the fray after withdrawals and rejections by the Election Commission, it is a triangular fight in the bypolls, due to be held on October 30, caused by the ouster of Rajender as a Minister on land grab charges. The results will be announced on November 2.

BJP national leader Muralidhar Rao on Sunday hit out at the TRS leadership for ‘family rule’.

He participated in an election campaign along with BJP candidate Etala Rajnder at Bornapally in Huzurabad. Speaking at the occasion, he called upon the people to cancel the ‘family rule’ of the TRS.

He accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of indulging in corruption and family rule. He expressed discontent that even though the Telangana state was achieved for some causes, the TRS failed to fulfill people’s aspirations. Statehood aims were dumped by the KCR rule as only his family members benefited, Muralidhar Rao said.

Rajender took a swipe at the KCR government for shifting ministers and officials to the segment to woo the voters. They are spending huge funds to throttle my voice in the assembly, he charged.

KCR does not like to see my face in the Assembly and seeks to kill me, he said, adding that the TRS will lose in the polls.

Upping ante against the “anti-people policies" of the BJP Government at the Centre, Finance Minister Harish Rao slammed the Centre for hiking fuel and gas charges.

“We will develop the segment and the BJP candidate failed to tell what he will do if elected. Why will voters support the BJP, is it for hiking fuel and gas charges," he said.

