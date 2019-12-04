Reject Mercy Plea of Nirbhaya Case Convict, Delhi L-G's Recommendation to Home Ministry
The file will be examined by the home ministry and then it will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for consideration and final decision.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has received the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, officials said on Wednesday.
The file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the home ministry. The file will be examined by the home ministry and then it will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for consideration and final decision.
Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.
The Delhi government's rejection of the mercy plea comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.
