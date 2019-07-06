'Rejected' Lover Makes Hoax Call about Bombs on 2 Hyderabad-Chennai Flights, Arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a man, allegedly a jilted lover, for making a hoax call about bomb threats to two Hyderabad-Chennai flights.

The accused, identified as KV Vishwanathan, called the airport authorities about bomb threats to Truejet and Indigo 6E-188 flights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. The police said the call proved to be a hoax after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and bomb disposal squads searched the planes.

According to the police, Vishwanathan, who was in a drunken state while he made the call, was in depression due to love issues and had come to the airport to board Truejet flight 2T201.

The 24-year-old, a native of Chennai, has been working as a sales executive at a private company in Hyderabad.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police filed a case against him under the Suppression of Unlawful Act Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.