‘Rejection of Existence of Equality’: PM Modi Addresses Growing Global Conflict in Throwback Video

A throwback video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to US billionaire Ray Dalio on rising global conflicts and the emerging world order has surfaced once again amid India’s prolonged border standoff with China and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, during the on-stage discussion at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said the road to growth has become about attaining victory and demeaning others.

Explaining the reasons why conflicts have arisen across the globe, Modi said there has been a rejection of the existence of equality and the belief that everyone should grow together, while the idea of superiority has gained ground.

“The most conflicts have happened in this and the previous century. Because of this, we are pushing ourselves into a struggle,” he said.

In my opinion, Indian’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world. I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks. If you’re interested in listening to it, here it is: https://t.co/upiMLOgKCA — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) November 7, 2019

The Prime Minister’s comments are being seen with renewed interest as they shed light on how India is engaging with a post-Covid world and an aggressive China.

India and China have been embroiled in a standoff in Ladakh for nearly five months, with several rounds of military and diplomatic meetings failing to end the border crisis. Modi, while visiting Ladakh in June, had also said that the era of expansion is over and expansionists must mend their ways.

On the emerging world order, Modi, during the discussion in Riyadh, had said the world had changed from being "bipolar" to “multi-polar” with an increasing significance of small countries.

“Today, every country in the world is interdependent and interconnected. Each country has its own reasonable needs and technology also plays a role in this. And in such a situation, the way the world was viewed three or four decades ago has ended,” he said.

On Monday too, the PM said on United Nation’s 75th anniversary that the world required a reformed multilateralism that bespeaks the realities of today, gives voice to all stakeholders and engages with contemporary challenges.