Rejig in Rajasthan Administration as 14 IAS, 2 IPS Officers Transferred
1-MIN READ

Rejig in Rajasthan Administration as 14 IAS, 2 IPS Officers Transferred

PTI

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 13:38 IST

Jaipur, India

Fourteen IAS and two IPS officers have been transferred by the state department of personnel in Rajasthan. The transfer orders were issued on Thursday night. Vishram Meena, CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd and commissioner of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, will now hold only the charge of the commissioner of the municipal corporation.

Rajesh Kumar Meena, who was under the awaiting posting order (APO) status, will be the new CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd. Kanishak Kataria was transferred from the post of SDM Mount Abu (Sirohi) to Kota as SDM Ramganjmandi.

Two IPS officers — Hemant Priyadarshi and Himmat Abhilash Tak — who were under the APO status, were also given postings. While Priyadarshi was made ADG of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Tak was given the posting of SP law and order, Police Headquarters (PHQ).

