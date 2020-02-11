Rekha Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rekha Gupta is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rekha Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Shalimar Bagh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business-Prop. Aakriti Handicrafts & Events. Rekha Gupta's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 4.7 crore which includes Rs. 2.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. -2480759 of which Rs. 7.2 lakh is self income. Rekha Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.8 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh are: JS Nayol (INC), Bandana Kumari (AAP), Mohit (BSP), Rekha Gupta (BJP), Dr Ashwani Kumar (BLSP), Saurabh Gupta (JKP), Poonam Kaushik (IND), Vandana (IND), Shehnaz (IND), Shyam Kumar (IND), Sharvan (IND), Suresh (IND).

