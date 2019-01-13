Relative, 8 Others Gangrape Minor Girl Over Four Years in Telangana

Three people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions over the last four years, the city police said.A demonstration was held in the Kamatipura area in Hyderabad on Sunday after the girl alleged that apart from the three arrested men, she was sexually exploited by eight others including a 'panch' witness.The police arrested three people including a relative of the girl on December 31 after she filed a complaint against them.The relative who was living on the first floor of her house gave her a soft drink spiked with sedatives one day in 2015 and raped her, she said.Later, he and two of his friends raped her on multiple occasions and also blackmailed her after recording the act, she alleged.They are now in judicial custody, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Charminar Division) B Anjaiah told PTI.The girl later alleged that eight more people, including a man who acts as a 'panch' witness (a witness used by police to sign on crime spot inspection reports) had also exploited her sexually.In view of the fresh allegations and to ensure better probe, a woman police officer of the ACP rank has taken over the case, Anjaiah said.