Calm Returns to Chandigarh University as Students Leave for Home After Massive Protest

The Chandigarh University was relatively calm on Monday due to orders of “non-teaching days” till September 24, a day after the varsity saw dramatic scenes due to protests.

The official notice by the varsity stated that due to “unavoidable reasons”, “only staff/faculty members of the academic and non-academic department will report as usual” till September 24.

The authorities had initially planned for a two-day shutdown. However, the period was extended due to massive protests on Sunday night on the campus.

Three people accused in the alleged video leak scandal in Chandigarh University were arrested on Saturday over allegations of recording several objectionable videos of women students on campus. The three accused, including a woman student accused of making the videos, were produced in the Kharar court in Punjab’s Mohali on Monday. The court sent the three accused to police remand for seven days.

A day after protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus and classes were suspended, students began leaving the varsity premises as early as 7 am on Monday.

Students lined up in a queue to complete the exit formalities. Many students were seen accompanied by their parents.

A parent speaking on the condition of anonymity told News18 that the students’ families are angry over the entire incident and said the university and local administration are responsible for the same.

Students continued to leave the varsity premises till late evening with almost all believed to have left for their hometowns. Many students have said the closure order is an attempt to drown out the protest that took place over the last two days.

Saniya, a student who recently joined Chandigarh University, said that the students are in utter shock over how the incident unfolded and its coverage on national media. She further said all talks inside the hostels are regarding the trending yet worrisome topic.

However, mixed reactions were reported from the students as some believe that many “baseless rumours” are spreading.

“It was a lot to cope with over the last couple of days so the closure (university) will ease up the vibe and divert the attention,” a student carrying heavy luggage said.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of the police was seen inside the university premises to avoid any further protests and tension among the students.

As per the details shared by senior police officials, a three-member all-women member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. A state cyber cell case report is also expected on Tuesday morning.

