Relatives Cremate Wrong Person as Bodies of 2 Covid-19 Casualties Get Swapped at Varanasi's BHU Hospital

In a case of negligence, the bodies of two Covid-19 casualties were swapped at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Varanasi.

Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jung Bahadur had died on Wednesday morning after testing coronavirus positive, at the hospital. However, his family cremated another person's body, and it was later found out that the death certificate of Dr Bahadur was mistakenly placed with another person's body.

The matter came to light after Dr Bahadur's relatives reached Harish Chandra Ghat, and began to cremate the body which was handed to them. However, at the time, another family arrived at the scene and claimed that the body being cremated was instead of their kin.

After the development, both families reached the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) mortuary. The health department team reached BHU after receiving information on the matter. It was found out that the bodies had been swapped.

A statement was issued by the District Magistrate's Office, which stated that according to Covid-19 protocol, there is a provision for handing bodies which were wrapped completely. At the funeral pyre of said dead body which was taken to the Ghat, the family members of the other casualty arrived claiming that the body was instead of their relative and not of Dr Bahadur's.

The late doctor's family then received their kin's body to cremate it in an electrical crematorium. His last rites were performed in the presence of health department officials and other staff. The other person's family let the body get cremated at the Ghat, and completed other funeral rituals there.