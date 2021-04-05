Relatives of Covid-19 Deceased Attempt to Burn Down Hospital in Nagpur, 10 arrested

The family members of a deceased Covid-19 patient, a 29-year-old woman, tried to set a local hospital on fire in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday, after her death.

Ten people have been arrested in the case. The rampage at the hospital was captured on CCTV.

Relatives, including the family members of the deceased Covid-19 patient, went on a rampage at the hospital and tried to set the reception area on fire. The family members alleged that the woman died because of the negligence of the hospital staff.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lohit Matani said that a 29-year-old woman died of Coronavirus at the Hope Hospital in Nagpur on Sunday. Angered over the death of the woman, her husband and his friends quarreled with the doctors and also vandalized the hospital’s reception area.

The police official also added that during the rampage some relatives of the woman brought petrol and set the reception table on fire. However, the fire was extinguished before spreading to other parts of the hospital.

On the other hand, the family members of the woman have accused the hospital staff of negligence. Her relatives have alleged that even after the death of the woman, the hospital was not ready to give the body and was demanding payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. Maharashtra tops the list of Covid-19 patients in the country and the Chief Minister of the state has announced new guidelines to restrict the movement of people.