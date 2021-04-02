Relatives to Handle Bodies Of Covid-19 Patients Dying at Home, Says Pune Civic Body

As Maharashtra tops the list of Covid-19 cases in India, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order that bodies of all patients who succumb to the virus at home must be handled by their family members. The entire process of handing over the bodies to the administration will also be completed by the deceased’s family, the corporation said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation will be provide body bags and four PPE kits to the relatives of the deceased through its ward officers. The relatives will have to wear the kit and put the body in a body bag and then put it in a carriage. The corporation has stated that three numbers have also been issued for transporting the dead bodies of Covid-19 victims which include- 02024503211, 02024503212, and 9689939628. Vans that will carry the body can be called by ringing these numbers.

The officials, however, will take charge of the body once it reaches the crematorium and will also unload the body from the vehicle.

Along part from this, the kin will have to fill 4A certificate and Form 2, and will also have to provide their and the deceased’s Aadhaar card. They can then share the documents on the link 115.124.100.249:8093 of PMC. The 4A certificate can be availed from the ward medical officer or a family doctor.

The coronavirus cases in Pune are ballooning rapidly. The city accounts for 21 percent of Maharashtra’s total infections. At the same time, 11.82 percent of the entire cases in the country have emerged from Pune.