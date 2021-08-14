Relaxation of Rules in Mumbai Now Permits People Under-18 To Visit Malls, Staff Need to Be Jabbed Once

Days after Mumbai allowed the reopening of malls and restaurants in the city, its municipal body has now laid down rules pertaining to the latest unlock. As per the new guidelines, those below 18 years of age and not vaccinated against coronavirus will be permitted to enter the malls from Sunday onwards. Adults however will be required to have two doses of the vaccine and a gap of 14 days after that for entering malls.

The rules however are different for the staff of malls who will be permitted to enter the malls even with one dose of Covid vaccine provided all shops and establishments display the vaccination status of its employees and mention the due date for second vaccination for those who have been jabbed once.

Deliberating on the set of new rules, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal told TOI that strict measures have been implemented with regards to adults visiting the malls however since vaccination has not been started for those below 18, the municipal body cannot prevent them from entering the malls.

However, all places operating after 10 pm including nightclubs and discos will remain closed in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed malls to reopen with 50% capacity from August 15 onwards for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The administration noted that people can visit malls only 14 days after they take their second dose. The govt also extended the timing of eateries and shops from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Earlier, based on the recommendation of the Covid task force, CM Thackeray had resisted the demand to extend the working hours of shops and restaurants. However with plateauing of Covid consistently for over two months followed by the subsequent opening of local train services, pressure mounted on the govt to relax curbs in another sector as well.

As part of the relaxed rules, gyms, spas, and salons have been allowed to stay open as opposed to multiplexes and places of worship. A detailed SOP regarding the new rules is yet to be issued by the govt. The practice of granting relaxation of services to those full vaccination has been to encourage vaccination in the state, the state Health Minister noted.

