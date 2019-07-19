Take the pledge to vote

Release Pleas of Killers of Jessica Lal and Priyadarshini Mattoo Turned Down: Report

Sources said that the requests were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Thursday.

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
Release Pleas of Killers of Jessica Lal and Priyadarshini Mattoo Turned Down: Report
File Photo of Tihar Jail (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The release pleas of model Jessica Lal and student Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Thursday, sources said.

They said that convict in Jessica's murder case Manu Sharma and Mattoo's killer Santosh Singh were among 204 convicts who had approached the board, headed by state Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

The board approved release requests of 59 convicts and rejected 145 such pleas, they said.

