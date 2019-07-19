English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Release Pleas of Killers of Jessica Lal and Priyadarshini Mattoo Turned Down: Report
Sources said that the requests were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Thursday.
File Photo of Tihar Jail (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The release pleas of model Jessica Lal and student Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Thursday, sources said.
They said that convict in Jessica's murder case Manu Sharma and Mattoo's killer Santosh Singh were among 204 convicts who had approached the board, headed by state Home Minister Satyendar Jain.
The board approved release requests of 59 convicts and rejected 145 such pleas, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
Monday 15 July , 2019 Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony WH-XB900N Review: Headphones to Buy if Your Wad of Cash Totals to Rs 16,990
- The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
- Dhoni Should be Informed by Selectors About Their Plans: Sehwag
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
Photogallery
Loading...