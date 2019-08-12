Reliance AGM 2019: Where to Watch, Timing and Venue
The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
New Delhi: India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation — Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) — will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. The meet would be eyed by both investors as well as the analyst community.
There could be announcements on launch of Jio Phone 3, commercial rollout and pricing of Jio’s broadband service GigaFiber, and triple play plan for GigaFiber, which bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.
The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.
Live video feed of RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech can we viewed on the following sources:
YouTube channels
Flame Of Truth
Jio
Reliance Industries
Jio
@FlameOfTruth
@RelianceJio
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Says She's Been Practicing Walking the Runway Since a Really Young Age
- SmartBall Set to Revolutionise Cricket Analytics
- Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
- St Lucia Stars Axed from Caribbean Premier League
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play