Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Reliance AGM 2019: Where to Watch, Timing and Venue

The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance AGM 2019: Where to Watch, Timing and Venue
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
Loading...

New Delhi: India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation — Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) — will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. The meet would be eyed by both investors as well as the analyst community.

There could be announcements on launch of Jio Phone 3, commercial rollout and pricing of Jio’s broadband service GigaFiber, and triple play plan for GigaFiber, which bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.

Live video feed of RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech can we viewed on the following sources:

YouTube channels

Flame Of Truth

Jio

Facebook

Reliance Industries

Jio

Twitter

@FlameOfTruth

@RelianceJio

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram