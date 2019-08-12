Reliance AGM 2019: Where to Watch, Timing and Venue

New Delhi: India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation — Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) — will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. The meet would be eyed by both investors as well as the analyst community.

There could be announcements on launch of Jio Phone 3, commercial rollout and pricing of Jio’s broadband service GigaFiber, and triple play plan for GigaFiber, which bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.

Live video feed of RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech can we viewed on the following sources:

YouTube channels

Flame Of Truth

Jio

Facebook

Reliance Industries

Jio

Twitter

@FlameOfTruth

@RelianceJio

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.