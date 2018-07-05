Reliance AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani Says JioGigaFiber Has Potential to Connect 50 Million Homes

Mukesh Ambani has launched a wired broadband service JioGigaFiber at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries on Thursday. "India ranks low in fixed broadband. The company has already invested more than 250 million dollars in the industry. We will now extend the service 1100 cities to offer the most advanced fibre-based broadband services. This will mean a faster internet experience. A virtual reality experience for all citizens where you can control switches in your house from outside as well. This will redefine 24*7 emergency help for all homes across India. We are calling this the JioGigaFibre," Ambani added. For the last few years, the Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate has made massive Jio-related announcements during the AGM.



Jul 5, 2018 12:18 pm (IST) Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, CMD of RIL, speaking at the company’s 41st AGM https://t.co/0r7L75SdrV — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018

Jul 5, 2018 12:18 pm (IST) As we kick off our Golden Decade with a flourish, we remind ourselves of Reliance’s unwavering commitment towards India’s rise. May the God Almighty bless us in our endeavour: Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 41st AGM.

Jul 5, 2018 12:16 pm (IST) Reliance Foundation’s rural transformation initiatives are focused on establishing strong market linkages for farmers and leveraging technology for better reach and impact. The initiatives now reach out to over 13,500 villages in 15 states: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018

JioGigaFiber has the potential to connect 50 million homes. While India aims to double its economy by 2025, I assure you that Reliance's size will grow by more than double in size in the same period: Ambani.

Jul 5, 2018 12:13 pm (IST) Talking about employment generation in India, Mukesh Ambani said, "Employment generation for all our youth has become a national imperative. Reliance has employed 200,000 people in the last two years. 10 lakh people were provided an indirect livelihood."

In our joint venture with British Petroleum, we will initiate gas production by 2020 and reach full production by 2022 in KGD6 basin: Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 5, 2018 12:04 pm (IST) As the world migrates from fossil fuels to renewable energy, we will maximize oil to chemicals conversion and upgrade all of our fuels to high value petrochemicals. The hydrocarbon business is thus posed for robust value creation and exciting times ahead: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018

Jul 5, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) Ambani said that Environment regulation is a global imperative now. "Your company is the largest recycler in India. Reliance recycled more than 2 billion pet bottles last year," he added.

"We have also produced the largest amount of globally efficient ethylene cracker in the Jamnagar unit. We are also adding composites and carbon fiber in our production portfolio. This makes our company the most diversified company in the country," said Ambani.

Jul 5, 2018 11:58 am (IST) This year the Jamnagar Refinery has completed 22 years. Jamnagar has seen various additions to its capacity over the years. It has now become the largest paraxylene production refinery: Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 5, 2018 11:56 am (IST) Mukesh Ambani said that India will have the best education system by using JioGigaFiber and connect with global experts of all colleges in India. "The healthcare and agriculture platforms will also see huge integrations via JioGigaFiber," he added.

Jul 5, 2018 11:55 am (IST) "One in every two Indians consumes Network18 content and one in every 5 internet users gets information from Network18 content," Mukesh Ambani added.

Jul 5, 2018 11:53 am (IST) "We will invest in the best data analytics using artificial intelligence and use all new-age technologies to empower our new hybrid commerce platform. We will enable even the smallest merchant to earn more and employ more people and give Indian consumers the best experience," said Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 5, 2018 11:50 am (IST) The Chairman of RIL Mukesh Ambani said, "as Reliance transitions is set to become a technology platform company, we will integrate reliance retail and Jio digital infrastructure. Bharat-India Jodo enterprise will see an integration of reliance retail and Jio digital infrastructure."

Jul 5, 2018 11:48 am (IST) "Reliance Retail has one of the fastest growing retail space in the country. 7,500 retail outlets welcomed 35 crore Indians last year. More than 4000 stores were opened last year," Ambani said.

Jul 5, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Mukesh Ambani : Starting 15 August you can start expressing interest through registrations for JioGigaFiber. We will prioritise those areas from where we get the highest registrations. We intend to take JioGigaFiber to India's top 5 broadband providing service. We have built unparalleled future proof ideas in the space. This has helped Reliance to transform into a tech-based company.

Jul 5, 2018 11:45 am (IST) RIL is currently running beta trials on tens of thousands of homes for the JioGigaFiber. Those interested can register through MyJio or Jio.com

Mukesh Ambani said that Jio was born to realise the dream of digitisation. "We will continue the refundable scheme. We provide you with the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer by which JioPhone users can now exchange their old phone with an effective cost of Rs 501, starting from August 1. On August 15 our JioPhone 2 will be launched at a price of Rs 2001," he added.

Jul 5, 2018 11:36 am (IST) Akash Ambani: Gone are the days of MBPS, now we will have GBPS. Another feature that the set-top box will have is a calling feature. Now Jio TV users can call other Jio TV users any time. This will largely help in health consultations. Jio Engineers will setup the entire smart home within an hour.

Jul 5, 2018 11:32 am (IST) "We also bring to you JioGiga set-top Box. This is like having a theatre at your home at 4K resolution. The set-top box will also have voice commands in most Indian language," they said.

Jul 5, 2018 11:28 am (IST) Isha and Akash Ambani announce the launch of JioPhone 2. "There were two pieces of feedback that we constantly received. We are excited to bring to you JioPhone 2. This will have a full keypad and a horizontal screen viewing experience," they said.

Jul 5, 2018 11:27 am (IST) Isha Ambani: We are getting the three most popular apps, Facebook, Youtube and Whatsapp on the JioPhone. JioPhone can send whatsapp messages to other JioPhone users and other android and IOS users.

Jul 5, 2018 11:25 am (IST) Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani take the stage to address the 41st AGM of the company. Jio CEO says, "What really set the JioPhone apart are voice commands. JioPhone generates more than 20 crore voice commands every year. The most by any phone user."

Jul 5, 2018 11:21 am (IST) "India ranks low in fixed broadband. The Company has already invested more than 250 million dollars in the industry. We will now extend the service 1100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband services. This will mean a faster internet experience. A virtual reality experience for all citizens where you can control switches in your house from outside as well. This will redefine 24*7 emergency help for all homes across India. We are calling this the JioGigaFiber," Ambani added.

Jul 5, 2018 11:19 am (IST) Mukesh Ambani: We are on track for 99 percent coverage with 4G and LTE in the coverage. We will be serving every individual in districts, villages and talukas. We have also tracked the fastest network speed based on the TRAI report on data speed. Jio is a customer obsessed organisation. We now have more than 25 million JioPhones in India.

Jul 5, 2018 11:17 am (IST) "Jio is truly India's mobile video network. Our customers are engaged with us for more than 219 minutes a day on an average," said Mukesh Ambani.