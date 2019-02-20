LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I am Sure Rcom Will Honour SC Order on Reliance-Ericsson Case, Says Mukul Rohatgi

The apex court held Chairman Anil Ambani guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of Rs 550 crore to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I am Sure Rcom Will Honour SC Order on Reliance-Ericsson Case, Says Mukul Rohatgi
Mukul Rohatgi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for RCom chairman Anil Ambani in the contempt case, on Wednesday said he respects the decision of the Supreme Court and expressed confidence that the group will honour the directions on payment of dues to Ericsson.

"We respect the Supreme Court's order. we have faced our difficulties. However, the court ruled the way it has ruled," Rohatgi told PTI minutes after the verdict was pronounced.

"I am sure RCom will honour the Supreme Court's order," Rohatgi said.

The apex court held RCom Chairman Anil Ambani, Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of Rs 550 crore to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram