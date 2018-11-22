English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards are Being Given to 1000 winners of CENTA Teaching Professionals' Olympiad
Reliance Foundation has signed a multiyear collaboration agreement with Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), an India-based private teacher certification enterprise to work towards creating career opportunities, rewards, and recognition for teaching.
"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me," Former President APJ Abdul Kalam had once said.
Like many things, Kalam was right. Teaching is indeed a 'noble' profession and too often, the teachers don't get enough recognition.
Reliance Foundation is trying to change that. In its latest deal, Reliance Foundation has signed a multiyear collaboration agreement with Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), an India-based private teacher certification enterprise. The idea is to work towards creating career opportunities, rewards and recognition for teaching.
The 4th edition of CENTA Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad (TPO), an annual national competition for teachers, is being held in 46 cities across India as well as in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Reliance Foundation aims to help CENTA TPO, which is already run nationwide, scale to the next level and expand its reach to enable wider participation from teachers across the country.
The competition will be held on December 8th, 2018.
This year, TPO is available in 21 subject tracks from Primary to Senior Secondary; while the Middle school, Secondary and Senior Secondary tracks are currently available in English medium. The Primary School test track is available in English, Hindi,
Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu mediums.
The Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards – each including a cash prize and citation-- will be awarded to 1,000 teaching professionals. Of the winners, thirty awardee teachers (subject toppers and overall top scorers) will be given an opportunity to present innovative strategies to a national level Eminent Panel (Jury) decided by CENTA and Reliance Foundation.
The teachers will be featured on a TV show on across Network 18 channels, so as to project them as role model to the country.
Reliance as a group has multiple initiatives in education domain - ed-tech platform Jio Embibe, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Reliance Foundation Schools, and the upcoming Jio University, among others.
Speaking on the collaboration, Isha Ambani Director Reliance Foundation said, “Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative sustainable solutions to address India’s most pressing developmental challenges, education being one of them. Teachers play a central role in delivery of quality of education and technology helps to scale such educational initiatives. Our Foundation is keen to leverage on technology and digital platforms to empower India’s teachers to enhance their capabilities and reward their contributions which is critical for nation building." She said that the partnership with CENTA TPO reflects the commitment to support the platforms that help recognize and reward teachers.
Founded in 2014, Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) works to empower teachers and catalyse their professional development through CENTA Certification and Micro-Credentials, a market-driven certification of competencies rooted in high standards, which connects outstanding candidates to great opportunities in recognition, career and professional development. Nearly 50,000 teachers from over 2000 cities, towns and villages, and over 5000 schools across India are already associated with CENTA.
If you are a teaching professional, you can register for CENTA TPO 2018, here: www.centa.org
