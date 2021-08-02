Reliance Foundation to Provide 3 Lakh Free Covid-19 Vaccines in Mumbai

In a major outreach scheme to protect vulnerable communities, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropy arm of India's most valuable company, will partner with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to communities across 50 locations in the city. The free vaccination drive, through Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, aims to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamathipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup, the Foundation said in a statement.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital is deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit to conduct the vaccination drive across the selected locations of Mumbai, while MCGM and BEST will provide infrastructure and logistics support for the drive. This builds on Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's regular health outreach initiatives in Mumbai, which address primary and preventive healthcare needs of vulnerable populations through mobile medical vans and static medical units.

"This vaccination programme will be carried out over the next three months and is part of Reliance Foundation's Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative which will also provide vaccination for underprivileged communities around the country over the next few months," the statement said. Nita M Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation said mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again," she said. As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance.

Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. "The extension of this mission to vulnerable communities in Mumbai and across the country reinforces the spirit of commitment and the promise of 'We Care' that Reliance Foundation has made, to stand with the nation and to serve the most at need," the statement added.

