English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Foundation to Support Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
The foundation has expressed its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of the jawans' children and the livelihood of their families.
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat pays tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Reliance Foundation has expressed its readiness to take on the responsibility of education and employment of children of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.
“As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children and the livelihood of their families… If necessary, our hospital is ready to provide the best possible treatment to the injured jawans. We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces,” said a press release by the foundation on Saturday.
The release further said no evil power will be able to break India’s unity or its resolve to defeat terrorism.
“Our hearts go out to the bereaved members of the martyrs’ families. The nation will never forget the brave hearts and their sacrifice. We pray for the recovery of the injured jawans. As citizens, as well as a corporate citizen, we stand fully behind our armed forces and our government in this hour of national solidarity,” the statement added.
The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited. Led by Nita Ambani, the foundation, according to the release, has touched the lives of more than two crore people across India, in more than 13,500 villages and several urban locations.
(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children and the livelihood of their families… If necessary, our hospital is ready to provide the best possible treatment to the injured jawans. We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces,” said a press release by the foundation on Saturday.
The release further said no evil power will be able to break India’s unity or its resolve to defeat terrorism.
“Our hearts go out to the bereaved members of the martyrs’ families. The nation will never forget the brave hearts and their sacrifice. We pray for the recovery of the injured jawans. As citizens, as well as a corporate citizen, we stand fully behind our armed forces and our government in this hour of national solidarity,” the statement added.
The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited. Led by Nita Ambani, the foundation, according to the release, has touched the lives of more than two crore people across India, in more than 13,500 villages and several urban locations.
(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- Markande Revels in 'Completely Unexpected' India Call-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results