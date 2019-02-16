Reliance Foundation to Support Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack

Reliance Foundation has expressed its readiness to take on the responsibility of education and employment of children of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.“As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children and the livelihood of their families… If necessary, our hospital is ready to provide the best possible treatment to the injured jawans. We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces,” said a press release by the foundation on Saturday.The release further said no evil power will be able to break India’s unity or its resolve to defeat terrorism.“Our hearts go out to the bereaved members of the martyrs’ families. The nation will never forget the brave hearts and their sacrifice. We pray for the recovery of the injured jawans. As citizens, as well as a corporate citizen, we stand fully behind our armed forces and our government in this hour of national solidarity,” the statement added.The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited. Led by Nita Ambani, the foundation, according to the release, has touched the lives of more than two crore people across India, in more than 13,500 villages and several urban locations.(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.