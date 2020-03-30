Reliance Industries Donates Rs 5 Crore Each to Maharashta & Gujarat Govts to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited on Monday said that besides donating Rs 500 crore to the the PM-CARES Fund, it will also provide Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

These are in addition to the 100-bedded dedicated coronavirus hospital in Mumbai, manufacturing one lakh protective face masks per day, 50 lakh free meals to the needy through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and fuel to emergency vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients.

"RIL also continues its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in a statement.

RIL said it has already deployed the strengths of the Reliance Family on this action plan against the coronavirus that the company and its team have stepped up across cities and villages and pressed additional capabilities into the service of the nation.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube