Reliance Jio to Hire up to 80,000 People. Here's How to Apply

Updated:April 27, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
(Representative image.)
New Delhi: Reliance Jio is planning to come up with 80,000 vacancies during the ongoing financial year, informed a senior company official.

"About 1,57,000 people are on the rolls today...I will say another 75,000 to 80,000 people," Reliance Jio's Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog told reporters on sidelines of an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management.

Applicants need to visit the homepage of Jio, https://www.jio.com/, scroll down to careers and upload their resume. (https://careers.jio.com/frmapplication.aspx )

On attrition rate in the company, he said it was about 32 percent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites. "If it is taken at the headquarters level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 percent," he explained.

Jog said the company was having a partnership with about 6,000 colleges, including technical institutions, across the country. According to him, there are some embedded courses offered in these institutions and students who clear these are "Reliance ready".

He said hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms. Recruitments through referrals now accounted for about 60 per cent to 70 percent of the hiring, he said, adding college and employees" referrals "are the two major contributors to our hiring plans."

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
