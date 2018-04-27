English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio to Hire up to 80,000 People. Here's How to Apply
On attrition rate in the company, he said it was about 32 percent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites. "If it is taken at the headquarters level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 percent," Sanjay Jog explained.
(Representative image.)
New Delhi: Reliance Jio is planning to come up with 80,000 vacancies during the ongoing financial year, informed a senior company official.
"About 1,57,000 people are on the rolls today...I will say another 75,000 to 80,000 people," Reliance Jio's Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog told reporters on sidelines of an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management.
Applicants need to visit the homepage of Jio, https://www.jio.com/, scroll down to careers and upload their resume. (https://careers.jio.com/frmapplication.aspx )
On attrition rate in the company, he said it was about 32 percent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites. "If it is taken at the headquarters level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 percent," he explained.
Jog said the company was having a partnership with about 6,000 colleges, including technical institutions, across the country. According to him, there are some embedded courses offered in these institutions and students who clear these are "Reliance ready".
He said hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms. Recruitments through referrals now accounted for about 60 per cent to 70 percent of the hiring, he said, adding college and employees" referrals "are the two major contributors to our hiring plans."
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
"About 1,57,000 people are on the rolls today...I will say another 75,000 to 80,000 people," Reliance Jio's Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog told reporters on sidelines of an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management.
Applicants need to visit the homepage of Jio, https://www.jio.com/, scroll down to careers and upload their resume. (https://careers.jio.com/frmapplication.aspx )
On attrition rate in the company, he said it was about 32 percent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites. "If it is taken at the headquarters level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 percent," he explained.
Jog said the company was having a partnership with about 6,000 colleges, including technical institutions, across the country. According to him, there are some embedded courses offered in these institutions and students who clear these are "Reliance ready".
He said hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms. Recruitments through referrals now accounted for about 60 per cent to 70 percent of the hiring, he said, adding college and employees" referrals "are the two major contributors to our hiring plans."
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes