Reliance Life Sciences Gets Approval For Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Covid Vaccine: Reports

Reliance Life Sciences, part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has received approval from the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday to begin conducting Phase 1 clinical trial for its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine candidate, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The CDSCO reviewed Reliance Life Sciences’ application of its recombinant protein-based vaccine, the development of which had reportedly began last year.

The phase 1 clinical trials will provide information pertaining to the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the potential vaccine candidate. The trial will also assess the maximum tolerated dose of the shot.

India is administering three vaccines – Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Russia’s Sputnik V.

Other vaccine candidates that have received approval for emergency use include Moderna’s, Johnson and Johnson’s, and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine. However, they are yet to be administered to the population.

The country’s first indigenous mRNA-based vaccine from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, government authorities said on August 24.

“India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. India’s cumulative vaccine coverage crossed 62 lakh mark on Friday.

Over 93 lakh doses were administered on Friday, making it the highest single-day coverage yet. This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive. In another significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 62 Crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today, said the health ministry.

Disclaimer: Disclosure: News18.com and CNBC-TV18.com are part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Life Sciences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here